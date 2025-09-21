Kandhkot: Two bandits killed in encounter with police

KANDHKOT: Two bandits were killed in exchange of fire with police after kidnapping of a policeman by the gang in Kandhkot yesterday.

SSP Murad Ghanghro has said that the police initiated an operation against Bahalkani dacoits gang after they abducted a policeman on Saturday.

“Police has killed two bandits and injured three others in the shootout,” district police chief said.

Two bandits Shafique Dahani and Sohbat Jagirani have been killed in encounter with police, SSP Ghanghro said.

“The operation will remain continue until recovery of the abducted policeman,” official said.

A gang of bandits attacked a police check post and abducted a cop after indiscriminate firing, local sources said.

The dacoits attacked a check post of police in B-section police station jurisdiction and resorted to indiscriminate fire at the post and nearby shops.

After firing bandits fled to katcha area with a kidnapped policeman.

The Katcha area along the banks of Indus River, has been hotbed of criminal activities owing to its difficult terrain. The gangs of bandits and outlaws continuing to challenge the writ of state with kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other crimes.

The bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to the writ of the law in the area.