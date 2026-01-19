Kandi Burruss gets candid about her life with Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss is sharing the “real life” details of her new dynamic with ex Todd Tucker.

In the announcement in November that they were ending their 11-year marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is emphasising a “family-first” approach to their separation.

After spending the recent holidays together with their two children, Ace and Blaze, Burruss appeared on the January 16 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle to discuss their long-term co-parenting goals.

“We’re going to spend holidays together sometimes because we’re still a family, even though he and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Burruss explained. “We have determined that no matter what, we’re always going to be great co-parents for our kids”.

A Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur, Burruss, admitted that while the transition hasn’t been easy, her workload has provided a necessary sanctuary. The “No Scrubs” writer is currently starring in the Broadway hit & Juliet, a role she says has helped her navigate the heartbreak.

“It has been the best therapy for me because sometimes you have to have something to put your focus into to keep your mind out of a sad place,” she shared. “Behind the scenes, I might be breaking down, but I have to keep it together, and it gives me motivation”.

The split marks the end of a high-profile, decade-long relationship. In a statement originally provided to People on November 21, Burruss noted that the decision came after “deep thought and a lot of prayer”.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she stated. Burruss also shares a 21-year-old daughter, Riley, with ex Russell Spencer.

The Burruss-Tucker split is part of a wave of celebrity separations marking the start of 2025. Other stars have taken a more lighthearted approach to the standard “divorce statement.”

On December 12, comedian Amy Schumer announced her split from husband Chris Fischer by poking fun at typical Hollywood PR language. “Blah blah blah, Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, adding that they remain committed to raising their son, Gene.