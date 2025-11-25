Kandi Burruss shares insights on navigating life after split from Todd Tucker

American singer, songwriter, and actress Kandi Burruss has discussed her life after she filed for divorce from her husband, Todd Tucker.

On Monday, November 24, the actress hosted an Amazon Live, where she opened up about her recent separation from Tucker, whom she married in 2014.

During the Amazon Live, Burruss confirmed the news of her split and stated that it’s been a “pretty crazy time” since then.

In a video circulating on X (previously Twitter), when a fan asked how she has been feeling after taking a big decision in her life, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum replied, “I’m going to be very honest with you. I am up and down.”

She further said, “Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re cool … then sometimes you have your moments of sadness”.

The mother of two, who exited RHOA after 14 seasons last year, regrets making her most private moments public.

“In real life, in my everyday life, I really don’t like those moments to be shared with the world. But I’m sharing with my Amazon family today, I am up and down,” Kandi Burruss stated.