Kane penalty miss as Olise rescues Bayern to pile pressure on Wolfsburg

Harry Kane missed a penalty but Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 1-0 on Saturday as RB Leipzig sealed Champions League qualification on a dramatic day in the Bundesliga’s race for Europe.

Suffering from the hangover of their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, Bayern needed a second-half wonder-goal from Michael Olise to get past relegation-threatened Wolfsburg.

The hosts recorded 15 shots before the break but were repeatedly denied by the heroics of Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Bayern’s best chance in the first half came from the penalty spot after Olise was fouled in the box, but Kane sent his spotkick high and wide after appearing to slip in his final stride.

It was the third time Kane has missed a penalty for Bayern this season, having previously scored 22 in a row between 2022 and 2025.

“With Harry you are normally pretty sure he is going to score, but I guess he is also allowed to miss one sometimes,” Bayern midfielder Tom Bischof told Sky.

Video footage showed a Wolfsburg player had deliberately churned up the turf around the penalty spot in advance, but Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said it was “normal”.

“What do you expect the Wolfsburg players to do? Just congratulate us when we score goals and get relegated without giving everything?” said Kompany.

Olise spared Bayern’s blushes early in the second half when he curled a stunning finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg had a golden chance to equalise for Wolfsburg late on, but hit the post from point-blank range.

The defeat leaves Wolfsburg third from bottom in the relegation play-off place, which they will hope to defend in a winner-takes-all clash with fellow strugglers St. Pauli on the final day.

St. Pauli are second from bottom after they lost 2-1 away to RB Leipzig earlier Saturday.

The Hamburg side had scored just four goals in their previous eight games, and they were left to rue missed chances yet again in Leipzig.

The visitors squandered several chances on the counter-attack before Xaver Schlager hooked the ball in at a corner to give Leipzig the lead just before half time.

Willi Orban doubled the lead with a brilliant header after the break, before Abdoulie Ceesay grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

The win saw Leipzig secure third spot behind Bayern and Borussia Dortmund and a place in the Champions League next season.

“We were under a lot of pressure this season, but we are a great group and we rose to it,” Leipzig’s captain David Raum said.

“We have achieved our goal now, so let’s all have a drink and party all night long.”

Stuttgart lead race for fourth

Stuttgart now lead the race for the fourth and final Champions League spot after landing a crucial 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side bounced back after a nightmare start, as Leverkusen took the lead with a smash-and-grab goal after just 34 seconds.

Centre-back Ramon Hendriks lost the ball on the halfway line, providing the visitors with a free run at goal and Aleix Garcia with an easy tap-in.

Stuttgart levelled the scores just five minutes later, however, Ermedin Demirovic smashing the ball in after a smart passing move in the box.

Demirovic was then tripped in the box on the stroke of half-time and Maximilian Mittelstädt put the hosts in front with a cool chipped penalty.

Stuttgart took control after the break, Deniz Undav sealing the win with an artistic finish after Demirovic had a goal ruled out for offside.

The result leaves Leverkusen three points adrift of the Champions League spots in sixth behind Stuttgart and Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim remain level on points with Stuttgart in fifth after they beat ten-man Werder Bremen 1-0.

Bremen’s Yukinari Sugawara was sent off early on for a dangerous challenge on Bazoumana Toure, who scored Hoffenheim’s winner 20 minutes later.

Elsewhere, Augsburg kept their hopes of European qualification alive with a 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

A brace for Michael Gregoritsch and a rare goal for defender Robin Fellhauer saw Augsburg take a 3-0 lead before Giovanni Reyna pulled one back for Gladbach late in the game.