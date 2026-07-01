Kane scores brace as England beat DR Congo

Harry Kane rescued England from a seismic World Cup shock with two late goals to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Atlanta and secure a place in the last 16.

Aiming to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament, Thomas Tuchel’s men escaped humilation and one of England’s worst ever World Cup exits thanks to their talismanic captain after Brian Cipenga’s early goal gave Congo an early lead.

But the Three Lions will need to improve for the daunting task of facing co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the last 16 on Sunday.

Already England’s all-time top goalscorer in the competition, Kane now has 13 World Cup goals and moves onto five for the tournament to remain in the the star-studded battle for the Golden Boot.

Defeat ended Congo’s fairytale run on their return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

The Leopards had never even won a point or scored a goal at the World Cup until a few weeks ago, but had one of the tournament favourites teetering on the brink of elimination.

Tuchel made two changes from victory over Panama as Declan Rice return in midfield, while Djed Spence came in at right-back with Reece James and Jarell Quansah both ruled out through injury.

The German coach’s decision not to select more specialist right-back cover in a 26-man squad will face more scrutiny after Congo took the lead down that flank.

Spence was caught under Chancel Mbemba’s cross as the ball fell for Cipenga. The Almeria winger’s shot was low and hard but Jordan Pickford should still have kept it out at his near post.

The vast majority of the nearly 70,000 crowd decked out in England red and white were silenced, while Tuchel’s players were visibly rattled.

Jude Bellingham was shown a yellow card for a lunge lunge and was then involved in a heated exchange with his coach during the mid-half hydration break.

The stoppage in play at least allowed Tuchel the chance to restore order.

Bellingham’s powerful header from Declan Rice’s cross finally forced DR Congo ‘keeper Lionel Mpasi into action.

Moments later Marcus Rashford’s powerful effort was blocked on the line by London-born Aaron Wan Bissaka after Noni Madueke’s jinking run opened up the Congo defence.

Yet it could have been even worse for England at the break.

Yoane Wissa’s three goals in the group stage fired his country to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time and the Newcastle striker had a golden chance to double the DR Congo lead but hit the outside of the post from point-blank range.

At the other end, Kane was furious when he went down as he tried to round Mpasi but the referee refused to point to the spot.

Le Harve stopper Mpasi’s inspired afternoon continued as he flew to his right to parry another bullet header from Bellingham and then denied Kane from a corner with the last action of the first half.

After a bright start to the second period, England were beginning to run out of ideas until Tuchel unloaded his offensive weapons off the bench.

Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze were sent on by Tuchel in search of an equaliser.

And it was new Barcelona signing Gordon who provided the cross as Kane finally found a way past Mpasi with a downward header 15 minutes from time.

Gordon also got the assist for the 86th minute winner, but Kane did the hard work as he rifled a powerful drive into the roof of the net for his 84th international goal.