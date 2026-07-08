Kangana enters Ketan Agarwal murder case with shocking take

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has lent her voice to the Ketan Agarwal murder investigation, using the shocking case to take a swipe at the modern dating scene and the habits of today’s youth. This comes amid reports that the main suspects – Siya Goyal and her reported secret partner Chetan Chaudhary – may have entered into a secret marriage prior to the murder.

Kangana Ranaut Warns ‘Restless Youth’ of ‘Self-Destructive’ Ways Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ranaut reposted a news clip about the latest developments in the Pune murder case and offered her views on what she believes to be a “toxic” culture that prioritizes online interactions and fleeting trends over genuine connection.

“WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drugs, clubs-all this and much more and still it’s not enough,” she wrote.

The actor-turned-politician urged the younger generation to channel their intense emotions into constructive activities instead of “random self-destructive expressions” which she associated with imprisonment, depression, and personal ruination.

“Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions, so the young and the restless might as well live more modestly to keep away from prison, depression, and their own ruin,” she stated.

Ketan Agarwal Case: A Grim Timeline and Latest Developments

The former actress’s comments came on the heels of the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal.

– June 18, 2026: Ketan Agarwal died allegedly after being pushed from Lohagad Fort.

– The suspects: His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her rumoured partner Chetan Chaudhary are the prime accused in his murder.

– The tragic irony: Agarwal and Goyal were engaged and were due to tie the knot on November 18, 2026.

Police Probe into Secret Marriage and Snapchat Evidence According to police officials, a hidden double life is what they are investigating for the couple.

“Chat logs recovered from the suspects clearly suggest a secret marriage between the two.

The verification process is on, and efforts are being made to check if the couple had officially got their marriage registered a few months ago,” PTI quoted a senior police official as saying. The forensic teams also recovered a crucial Snapchat message from Goyal’s phone sent to a friend shortly before the murder, indicating planning.

The message apparently read, “The wedding… is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it,” and was sent along with a request for her friend’s Aadhaar card details to prepare wedding invites.