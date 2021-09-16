Defamation suit: Kangana Ranaut may get arrested

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut may get arrested if she does not appear in the next hearing of a defamation case against her, according to a foreign news agency.

The case has been filed by poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The hearing is set to take place on September 20.

Akhtar has accused the Queen star of making “baseless allegations” against him.

In an interview, Kangana had claimed that Akhtar allegedly told her to issue an apology to actor Hrithik Roshan for damaging his reputation through her statements.

It is to be noted that Roshan had filed a defamation case against the national award-winning actress back in 2016 as well.

Ranaut’s counsel Rizwan Siddiquee had previously said his client showed symptoms of coronavirus and cannot attend the hearing on medical grounds.

He mentioned that she was travelling within the country to attend promotional events.

The lawyer had pleaded with the court to grant them seven days so the actress could make a recovery and take the Covid-19 test.

He added that the actress can attend a virtual hearing.

Javed Akhtar’s lawyer stated that Ranaut was has resorted to delaying tactics.