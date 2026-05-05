Kangana Ranaut clears up marriage rumor with Rahul Gandhi

Prominent Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has addressed recent speculation regarding a fabricated comment linking her to Rahul Gandhi.

The actress and BJP parliamentarian became the subject of a viral social media meme featuring a fake quote that read: “If Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, I will marry him.” As the post gained traction, it sparked intense debate among netizens over whether the remark was a joke, a political taunt, or a genuine statement from the actress.

Kangana Ranaut later clarified the matter through her official Instagram account, resharing a screenshot of the meme. She condemned the spread of such misinformation, stating that it is “pathetic” and reflects a lack of dignity and respect for women, even those in leadership roles.

In a separate political development, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha—husband of actress Parineeti Chopra—recently made headlines after switching from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP. His move reportedly triggered a “Gen Z unfollow campaign” on social media, resulting in his Instagram following dropping by over one million within 24 hours.