Kangana Ranaut compares ‘Emergency’ to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut believes the closest comparison of her debut solo directorial ‘Emergency’, could be filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Emergency’, a political thriller based on the life of Indira Gandhi, drew comparisons between her movie, and the award-winning ‘Oppenheimer’, a biographical epic about the American theoretical physicist and ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, as well as Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth.

When asked about her thoughts, on making a film on such a ‘touchy topic’, Ranaut said in an interview, “I don’t know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously.”

She explained, “To me, Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer.”

The ‘Queen’ star continued, “You can’t really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren’t all of us like that?”

“Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don’t want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him,” she elaborated. “The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris.”

Notably, ‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The historical biopic is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 6.