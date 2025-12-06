Kangana Ranaut Directed to Appear at Special Court Hearing on Dec 15

In a defamation lawsuit brought by elderly farmer Mahinder Kaur, a special court in Bathinda ordered Bollywood star and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut to appear in person on December 15, 2025.

The court issued the directive after Ranaut failed to appear for the most recent hearing. Her legal team advised the judge that she was preoccupied with ongoing Lok Sabha duties. The court subsequently scheduled the next mandatory attendance date for December 15.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate First Class Inderjeet Singh’s special court, which is assigned to handle criminal matters involving serving MPs and MLAs, as Kangana represents Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

The complainant, Mahinder Kaur, appeared in a wheelchair and testified in court during the proceedings.

Despite health issues, she persisted in pursuing the case, having traveled from the Bahadurgarh Jandian village in the Bathinda district.

The issue began with Kangana’s 2020 post, in which she allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a prominent protester from the Shaheen Bagh demonstration.

In 2021, Mahinder Kaur filed the case, arguing that the post damaged her reputation and dignity. She stated that the incorrect identification and statements linked her to paid protests, a claim she refuted.

