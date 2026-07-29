New Delhi: Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament for the ruling party, Kangana Ranaut, has once again drawn sharp criticism and sparked controversy due to her latest controversial remarks.

Amid widespread student protests calling for the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kangana posted on the photo- and video-sharing app Instagram, using derogatory, disparaging, and disrespectful language toward the demonstrating students. Her statement quickly went viral on social media, drawing severe condemnation from various quarters, including the general public.

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, known for her provocative statements, also spoke out on the matter. In a video message, she strongly denounced Kangana and chastised her for her behavior, emphasizing that making disparaging remarks about the country’s youth and daughters is completely unacceptable.

Ridiculing Kangana Ranaut, Rakhi asked, “What great feat have you actually accomplished to become a Member of Parliament? If you were to run for office again today, you might not win a single vote.” She questioned how Kangana, in her capacity as a public representative, could hold such a dismissive attitude toward the nation’s youth.

Rakhi also brought up the 2024 Chandigarh Airport incident, in which Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a female constable during security checks. She warned that Kangana could face severe public backlash in the future if she continues to make divisive statements targeting the public and students.

A widespread debate has erupted across Indian mainstream and social media following Kangana’s anti-student statement and Rakhi Sawant’s sharp rebuttal, with many social media users supporting Rakhi while intense discussions continue within political circles.