Kangana Ranaut under fire over independence comments

Indian social media users are angry over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut being awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian government.

She received the National Award for her work in Panga and Manikarnika. However, the Indian government’s decision to give the national award to the Queen star has not pleased the netizens.

The netizens are mostly targeting the Indian actor for her statement about India’s freedom saying that India got true freedom in 2014, the same year Narendra Modi got elected as prime minister.

Here’s what they had to say.

Picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram had banned her account for her incriminatory posts, deleting a post in which she called COVID-19 a “small-time flu.”

Moreover, Twitter had blocked her account for inciting violence in the previous West Bengal elections last year as well.

The tweet in question read, “This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from the early 2000s… #PresidentRuleInBengal.”

