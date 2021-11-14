Kangana Ranaut under fire over independence comments

Indian social media users are angry over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut being awarded the Padma Shri award by the Indian government.
She received the National Award for her work in Panga and Manikarnika. However, the Indian government’s decision to give the national award to the Queen star has not pleased the netizens.
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Kangana Ranaut for Art. She is an Indian film actress and filmmaker, who is widely recognised as an actress par excellence. pic.twitter.com/xOqBAt1VoA
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021
The netizens are mostly targeting the Indian actor for her statement about India’s freedom saying that India got true freedom in 2014, the same year Narendra Modi got elected as prime minister.
Here’s what they had to say.
A rare image of jhansi ki Rani in independence struggle of 2014. #KanganaRanaut
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F6w62O144f
— 00anmolgupta00 (@anmol_baniya) November 11, 2021
Kangana Ranaut doesn’t need Security,
She needs Treatment!
Rt if you agree
— Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) November 11, 2021
Kangana Ranaut abused millions of freedom fighters and their sacrifices today.
She is a traitor.
— Simran Waliya (@simran_waliya) November 10, 2021
#KanganaRanaut disrespected Freedom Fighters.
— Sourabh Sharma (@Ssourabh2001) November 12, 2018
— Sourabh Sharma (@Ssourabh2001) November 12, 2021
She don’t deserve any awards
It’s stupidity।#कंगना_पद्मश्री_वापस_करो #KanganaRanaut
— Suvan Alam (@alam_suvan) November 11, 2021
— Suvan Alam (@alam_suvan) November 11, 2021
— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਿਉਂ (@punjab_singh_47) November 13, 2021
— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਿਉਂ (@punjab_singh_47) November 13, 2021
— Er. Danish Akmal (@Eingneer_Dany) November 11, 2021
— Er. Danish Akmal (@Eingneer_Dany) November 11, 2021
— Nitesh Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@Sujanian17) November 11, 2021
— Nitesh Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@Sujanian17) November 11, 2021
The Padma Shri should be taken back from #KanganaRanaut and she should be declared a traitor, it has insulted the freedom of India and all the freedom fighters.#KanganaRanautDeshdrohi #BJP is giving #PadmaShri to those who humiliated the #freedom fighters.#KanganaRanaut

— ABID HUSSAIN (@AbidHus86891793) November 13, 2021
— ABID HUSSAIN (@AbidHus86891793) November 13, 2021
Padma Shri is given for spreading lies and hatred not at work in the BJP government.#KanganaRanaut#कंगना_पद्मश्री_वापस_करो

— Pukhraj Choudhary (@pukhraj_rj21) November 12, 2021
— Pukhraj Choudhary (@pukhraj_rj21) November 12, 2021
Picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram had banned her account for her incriminatory posts, deleting a post in which she called COVID-19 a “small-time flu.”
Moreover, Twitter had blocked her account for inciting violence in the previous West Bengal elections last year as well.
The tweet in question read, “This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from the early 2000s… #PresidentRuleInBengal.”
