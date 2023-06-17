‘I want to get married but…’: Kangana Ranaut opens up on her marriage plans

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut opened up on her plans for marriage and starting her own family.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent conversation with an Indian entertainment outlet, Kangana Ranaut confirmed that marriage is definitely on the cards for her, but it will eventually happen when the time is right.

“There’s a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family… but, at the right time, it will happen,” said the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

It is pertinent to mention that Ranaut had expressed her wish to get married earlier as well.

During the promotion of her film ‘Dhaakad’ last year, the actor was asked by a reporter if she is ‘dhaakad’ (tomboyish) in real life as well, to which, Ranaut replied, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life?”

She continued, “I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

“I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife…There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let’s move on,” she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has ‘Tejas’ and self-directed and produced ‘Emergency’ in the 2023 slate, after a streak of duds in the last couple of years. Her last commercial success was the co-directed title ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019.

Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood, claims Kangana Ranaut