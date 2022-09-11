‘Burnt 600 crores to ashes’: Kangana Ranaut reviews ‘Brahmastra’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and his recently-released ‘Brahmastra’ is once again on target of A-list actor Kangana Ranaut.

One of the most-anticipated movies of Bollywood, ‘Brahmastra’ – starring now-real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – finally hit the screens past Friday. Given a series of rocks on the way including boycott calls, protests and even social media criticism, the title opened to mixed reactions from cine-goers.

The group of reviewers on the other end also included the Bollywood nemesis of Johar – for his extensive support of nepotism and star kids – Kangana Ranaut. The actor took to her Instagram stories on the release day of ‘Brahmastra’ with a supposed jibe at not only the producer but also the director, Ayan Mukherji.

Without holding back at all, the ‘Queen’ actor slammed the stars and makers of the title with quite many claims in her series of temporary posts. “Everyone who called @ayan mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… he took 12 years to make this film,” she wrote. “He replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes,” Ranaut claimed further.

Ranaut also blamed the director for exploiting ‘religious sentiments’ by changing the title of the project last minute. “Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din,” she noted.

The following text story read: “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.” “All turned Pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talent… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra,” concluded Kangana Ranaut. Moreover, Ranaut blamed Johar for having involvement in the arrest of film producer and critic Kamaal R. Khan, in order to avoid any negative reviews of the title. About ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ – the fantasy adventure story has been helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji. The title stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar with Shahrukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Brahmastra’ was released on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

