Kangana Ranaut urges women to focus on careers before marriage

Bollywood actress and parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut has expressed concern over a recent dowry and domestic harassment incident, suggesting that young women should focus primarily on their careers and financial freedom before getting married.

The 39-year-old actress shared an Instagram story noting that daughters are often left to fend for themselves after marriage in Indian society. Therefore, she emphasized, it is crucial for women to make themselves independent and resilient first.

Kangana Ranaut further advised that a woman’s professional journey is more important than any relationship, urging women to only consider marriage once they are completely financially independent. The Raaz: The Mystery Continues star additionally penned that it is far more necessary to build a life on your own terms, rather than centering your existence around whom you marry.

Kangana Ranaut counseled women to live life according to their own wishes rather than being influenced by societal expectations.

The actress’s statement surfaced following a recent, tragic case of alleged dowry and mental harassment in India. Notably, Ranaut’s new film, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, is set to hit theaters this June, while she was also recently seen in the movie Emergency.

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut addressed recent speculation regarding a fabricated comment linking her to Rahul Gandhi.

The actress and BJP parliamentarian became the subject of a viral social media meme featuring a fake quote that read: “If Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, I will marry him.” As the post gained traction, it sparked intense debate among netizens over whether the remark was a joke, a political taunt, or a genuine statement from the actress.

Kangana Ranaut later clarified the matter through her official Instagram account, resharing a screenshot of the meme. She condemned the spread of such misinformation, stating that it is “pathetic” and reflects a lack of dignity and respect for women, even those in leadership roles.