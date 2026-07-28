Kangana Ranaut wants to become India's education minister?

The truth behind the widely shared social media post suggesting Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut would be named Minister of Education has been revealed.

A fake post, purporting to be from Indian actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, went viral on social media, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name her as the Minister of Education. The viral post surfaced following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid student demonstrations over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The fabricated post reads: “I request Narendra Modi to appoint me as the Education Minister; I understand the importance of education. I was the first person to show people the truth that India gained independence in 2014.”

Additionally, the post claimed that Kangana had a unique plan for NEET candidates.

However, the viral post was created using AI; Kangana Ranaut never shared any such statement on her Instagram account or any other social media platform.

Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut has not publicly responded to the fake post, which sparked a heated debate across digital platforms.