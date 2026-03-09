Kansas City International Airport reopens after brief closure due to unspecified threat

Kansas City International Airport reopened on Sunday ​afternoon after a brief closure ‌as authorities investigated a possible threat, the airport and ​federal government said.

“The ​security incident at @Fly_KansasCity is now ⁠clear and normal operations ​are resuming,” U.S. Transportation Secretary ​Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X.

The Kansas City ​Aviation Department said it ​evacuated sections of the airport in ‌Kansas ⁠City, Missouri, due to a potential threat. It said the evacuation was ​initiated at ​around ⁠11:15 a.m. local time and that airport ​police worked with ​the ⁠FBI to investigate.

Almost 1 million passengers pass through ⁠each ​month, according to ​airport data.