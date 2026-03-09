Kansas City International Airport reopens after brief closure due to unspecified threat

Kansas City International Airport reopened on Sunday afternoon after a brief closure as authorities investigated a possible threat, the airport and federal government said.
“The security incident at @Fly_KansasCity is now clear and normal operations are resuming,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X.
The Kansas City Aviation Department said it evacuated sections of the airport in Kansas City, Missouri, due to a potential threat. It said the evacuation was initiated at around 11:15 a.m. local time and that airport police worked with the FBI to investigate.
Almost 1 million passengers pass through each month, according to airport data.