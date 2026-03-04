Kanwal Farooq shares pre-wedding escape story

Social media influencer Kanwal Farooq has disclosed that she fled her home just one day before her wedding.

Kanwal, who frequently shares fashion and lifestyle content, is also known for starring in the ARY Digital reality show Tamasha. During a recent disclosure, she explained that her family had initially asked for her consent regarding the marriage.

“I agreed, and the wedding preparations began,” she stated. “I went shopping and handled other arrangements, but the day before the wedding, I fled my home.”

According to Kanwal, her family had intentionally invited fewer guests to the ceremony because they suspected she might do exactly that. The actress clarified that she did not run away with anyone else; rather, she left alone simply because she did not want to get married.