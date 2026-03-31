Kanye West announces first UK shows in 11 years

Kanye West is set to return to the UK stage for the first time in more than a decade!

The 48-year-old rapper confirmed that he will headline all three nights of Wireless Festival this July at Finsbury Park. The show will mark his first major UK appearance since headlining Glastonbury Festival in 2015. The announcement signals a significant comeback moment for the controversial star, who has largely stayed away from live performances in the UK in recent years.

Kanye West’s return comes amid ongoing efforts to rebuild his public image following a series of widely criticised remarks and controversies. The rapper previously faced backlash for antisemitic comments, which led to major brands and partners cutting ties with him.

Earlier this year, West publicly addressed his behavior in a written statement, apologizing for the harm caused and attributing his actions in part to struggles with mental health. He revealed that he has been dealing with bipolar disorder and described periods where he felt “detached from reality,” adding that he is now seeking help and working toward personal recovery.

Despite the announcement, questions remain about whether the performances will go ahead as planned, given West’s history of unpredictable appearances and last-minute changes. However, anticipation among fans is already building, with the three-night headline slot marking one of the most high-profile bookings of the festival.

The shows also follow the recent release of his long-delayed album Bully, which had faced multiple postponements before finally being unveiled.