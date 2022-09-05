Kanye West attacks ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calls Pete Davidson a ‘pawn’

Rapper Kanye West has once again attacked his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian; as he accused her of using former boyfriend Pete Davidson amid their divorce.

In his return to Instagram after a short hiatus, Ye once again has plans to attack ex-wife and American socialite, Kardashian, as he accused her of using her now-former partner, comedian Davidson.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While Ye took a jibe at the comedian for getting his and Kardashian’s kids’ initials as a tattoo, he didn’t spare the former spouse and alleged her of using Davidson as a ‘pawn’ amid their divorce to ‘antagonize’ the rapper. “Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,” the musician wrote on the photo and video sharing application imitating Davidson. “I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.”

He added: “Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body. I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.” For those unversed, the post was in reference to the ‘KNSCP’ (initials for Kim and her four kids with Ye; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) tattoo that Davidson got on his neckline. Related: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their seven-year marriage in February last year when the latter officially filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. The high-profile ex-couple agreed on joint custody of their four kids.

Comments