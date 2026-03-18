Kanye West battles to overturn verdict in explosive Malibu case

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is continuing his legal battle over his Malibu mansion as he has filed a new motion to overturn a recent jury verdict that found him liable in a worker dispute.

According to court documents filed on March 13 in Los Angeles, the rapper is asking a judge to either reverse the jury’s decision or grant a new trial. The request comes after a two-week trial in which a jury awarded $140,000 in damages to Tony Saxon, a former worker on West’s $57 million Malibu property.

Saxon had alleged that he was not properly paid, suffered serious injuries, and was wrongfully terminated while working on the home. Although he initially sought $1.7 million in damages, the jury ultimately awarded a much smaller amount, based solely on his injury claims and without any additional punitive damages.

In the new motion, West’s legal team argues that the verdict is not supported by sufficient evidence. They claim Saxon failed to provide medical records, bills, or expert testimony to prove he was injured or to justify the damages awarded. The filing also raises questions about Saxon’s status as an unlicensed contractor, arguing that this could legally prevent him from collecting compensation related to the work.

“At a minimum, the Court should order a new trial limited to damages,’ the motion says.

Saxon’s attorney, Ronald Zambrano, has pushed back against the motion and expressed confidence that the judge will uphold the jury’s original decision.

The case stems from a civil complaint filed in 2023, in which Saxon claimed he was hired in 2021 as a project manager, security guard, and live-in caretaker for the Malibu property, with a promised weekly pay of $20,000. He alleged he received only one payment and was forced to sleep in makeshift conditions on-site, claims that became central to the dispute.

The judge has yet to rule on West’s latest motion, leaving the outcome of the case uncertain as the legal fight continues.