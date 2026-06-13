North West, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, once again stepped into the spotlight with a confident stage performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 festival in Bridgeview, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

The young performer took to the stage on Friday, captivating the crowd with her growing stage presence and performing her 2024 collaboration TALKING from Kanye West’s Vultures 1 album.

The moment quickly gained attention online as fans reacted to her energy and poise, despite her young age.

Dressed in a black Balenciaga outfit, North West embraced a bold performance look featuring long turquoise hair styled in sleek pigtails, a spiky choker, and a diamond-encrusted chain. She completed the look with oversized glossy black sunglasses, adding to her distinctive stage persona.

The performance marked a special moment for Kanye West, 49, who proudly shared a clip of his daughter on social media, reposting footage of her set and celebrating her rendition of their joint track. His reaction highlighted a visibly proud father watching his daughter follow in his musical footsteps.

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The Summer Smash appearance continues North’s growing presence in music. Earlier this year, she released her debut EP N0rth4Evr, along with her single PIERCING ON MY HAND, further establishing her early artistic identity.

North last appeared on stage in April when she joined her father at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, reinforcing their creative collaborations and shared musical connection.