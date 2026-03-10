Kanye West, Bianca Censori face split rumours; here's why

The three-year marriage between Kanye West and Bianca Censori seems to have reached yet another difficult stage, with insider rumors now suggesting that the pair may have broken up.

Sources state that Bianca, who has been recording her experiences in written and voice notes, has found it difficult to cope with life in the spotlight with West. Radar Online was informed by an insider that Bianca is “finding her voice” and wants people to see her as more than just “Kanye’s s*xy puppet.”

West’s 2025 album, WW3, likewise depicts the conflict between the two. In the song “BIANCA,” he speaks of wanting her back and even mentions using an app to track her location. The lyrics also allude to arguments over West’s contentious social media statements, some of which resulted in his ban from X.

Censori first met West while she was employed by his Yeezy company. They reportedly went on a honeymoon in Utah after secretly marrying in Beverly Hills in January 2023. Their relationship has since been characterized by rumors of breakups, friend interventions, and public criticism—most notably regarding Bianca’s attire at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In May 2025, the couple visited The Balance Rehab Clinic in Mallorca for mental health and wellness assistance. Despite continued difficulties, a friend recently told The Sun that Bianca is “giving Kanye one more chance,” leaving the future of their relationship in question.