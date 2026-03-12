Kanye West ordered to pay $140k in trial over Malibu mansion trial

A jury has ordered Kanye West to pay $140,000 following a legal dispute involving work carried out at his former Malibu mansion, according to multiple reports.

The verdict was delivered by a jury in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 10, after a two-week trial. The decision was publicly announced the following morning.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Saxon, who claimed he was not properly paid for work performed at the rapper’s $57 million beachfront property in Malibu. Saxon also alleged that he suffered serious injuries while working there and was later wrongfully terminated.

Saxon initially sought $1.7 million in damages. However, the jury ultimately awarded him $140,000 and did not grant additional punitive damages.

West, who now goes by Ye, purchased the property in 2021 and later removed many of the home’s interior fixtures and fittings as part of renovation plans.

According to a civil complaint filed in September 2023, Saxon claimed he was hired in September 2021 as a project manager for the property. He also alleged that he was tasked with serving as full-time security and a live-in caretaker for the home, with a promised weekly pay of $20,000.

Following the verdict, a representative for West and his wife, Bianca Censori, said the jury’s award related only to Saxon’s injury claim and described the outcome as limited compared with the damages originally sought.

The representative also pointed to a separate legal battle. In January 2026, West filed another lawsuit against Saxon and his attorney, alleging they wrongfully placed a $1.8 million mechanic’s lien on the Malibu property.