Kanye West reveals Bully album via surprise livestream

Kanye West officially released his highly anticipated album, Bully, via an unexpected livestream in the early hours of March 27. This surprise debut followed days of the 48-year-old rapper refuting allegations that artificial intelligence played a primary role in the project’s creation. The release was accompanied by a self-directed black-and-white short film on YouTube featuring his son, Saint, in a boxing ring fending off several assailants. Shortly after the broadcast, the video was unlisted, making it accessible only via a direct link.

West began teasing the project in September 2024, shortly after the release of Vultures 2. Previews for tracks like “Preacher Man” and “Beauty and the Beast” had previously circulated through social media and live performances. The final album maintains West’s signature sampling style while showcasing collaborations with Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, CeeLo Green, and others. Notable musical nods include Stevie Wonder’s version of “Close to You” sampled on “White Lines” and The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love” featured on “I Can’t Wait.” The project also incorporates elements from Jonah Thompson, The Mad Lads, and The Moments.

During the broadcast, West performed several of his career-defining hits, including 2010’s “Runaway.” The release arrives amid a heated industry debate regarding the use of AI in music production. Earlier this week, West shared the tracklist on X with the caption “BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI,” further clarifying his stance by likening the technology to Auto-Tune and describing it as a tool rather than a replacement.