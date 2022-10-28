Kanye West says he lost $2 bn in a day

Rapper Kanye West aka Ye said he ‘lost $2 billion in a day’ after several brands terminated Yeezy partnerships following his hate speech storm.

On Thursday, Ye took to his Instagram handle with his statement after several international brands cut ties with the musician-turned-fashion entrepreneur, in the wake of anti-semitic remarks and hate speech against a certain racial group.

Addressing Ari Emmanuel – CEO of a talent management company – in his post, Ye wrote, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech.”

“I still love you. God still loves you. Money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper lost his billionaire status on the global list earlier this week after the German sportswear brand, Adidas terminated the partnership with the rapper, citing his anti-semitic remarks and hate speech as the reason.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” said the company on Tuesday.

The end of the multi-million dollar deal knocked off the billionaire status of the musician on the index, as his net worth dropped to $400 million with the hit of the partnership worth $1.5 billion.

Previously, the anti-semitic remarks have also costed Ye his partnerships with international labels like Gap and Balenciaga, while his social media handles were also restricted earlier this month due to the same.

