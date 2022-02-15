Kanye West splits with Julia Fox; hopes to ‘be back’ with Kim Kardashian!

Amid the split with actor Julia Fox, rapper Kanye West hopes to get back with former partner, Kim Kardashian.

As confirmed by a representative from Julia on Monday, the duo has headed for a split after dating for a short span of six weeks, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together”, said in the statement.

The two first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s ever 2022, holidaying together in Miami, after Kanye’s separation from American celebrity, Kim Kardashian. The former couple was photographed during several outings in New York City as well, following their holiday.

Fox went on to confirm their relationship in the essay she wrote for a foreign magazine in January, terming it as ‘an instant connection’.

Furthermore, following the confirmation from the actor’s rep, Kanye West sent truckloads of flowers to Kim for Valentine’s day.

In his attempt to win back at ex-wife, the musician sent a large bouquet of red roses to the celeb’s home in a vehicle, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR”, read the label on the car.

Moreover, Kanye revealed in a now-deleted post that he ‘does not have beef’ with his former wife. “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER”, he wrote, while in an earlier post, Kanye shared a family collage of Kim and their four kids, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER”, he penned.

Kanye West got married to Kim Kardashian in 2014, after dating for over two years. The high-status celebrity couple has four children together. In February 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause, while the two agreed on joint custody of their four kids.

