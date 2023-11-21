Kanye West confirms taking a break from wife Bianca Censori?

American rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West seemingly confirmed he and his wife Bianca Censori are taking a break from their marriage.

The controversial rapper, Kanye West, or as he goes by now, Ye, seemingly almost confirmed the speculations that he and his wife Bianca Censori are on a break from their relationship amid marital woes, with his latest post on social media.

The picture published by West on the social site Instagram, sees the rapper at what looks like a breakfast table, while someone is holding a baby next to him. He can be seen in an all-white outfit without his wedding ring in the click, while the identity of the baby and the person holding him is not yet confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that this development followed the reports that his wife has decided to take a break from her crumbling marriage with West, after being forced by her family and friends to leave him.

Reportedly, Censori recently travelled to Australia, where her clique, who never liked the rapper, held an intervention and told her to distance herself from ‘controlling’ West.

Quoting an insider, a foreign-based publication also confirmed that the two are ‘taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music’. “He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion,” a source mentioned.

For the unversed, West was first reported to have informally married Australian architect and an employee of his brand Yeezy, Censori, in a private Beverly Hills ceremony, in January 2023, though the couple had no legal standing for it and did not file for the marriage license either.

