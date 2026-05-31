Kanye West, Travis Scott concerts cancelled

Local authorities in Reggio Emilia have canceled Kanye West and Travis Scott’s appearances at the Pulse of Gaia festival in northern Italy due to public order and safety concerns following Jewish community objections.

Travis Scott and Kanye West were supposed to perform at the RCF Arena on July 17 and July 18, respectively.

The events were canceled on Saturday, May 30, after security and crowd control measures were reviewed.

The anticipated crowd size, the concerts’ back-to-back schedule, and the potential for protests and counter-protests around the performances were among the public order issues raised by Italian authorities.

Although Ye’s plans to travel to Italy have been canceled, the controversial rapper is scheduled to perform in Istanbul on the same weekend as the RCF Arena shows. Fans are speculating that Travis Scott might make an unexpected cameo.

The most recent time the two rappers performed together was on April 3, 2026, when Travis Scott made an appearance as a special guest at Kanye West’s second sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium.

For Kanye West’s European tours, the Italian ban is only the most recent in a string of setbacks.

Despite his letter of apology for his antisemitic remarks, the UK authorities refused him admission in April on the grounds that his presence was not beneficial to the public.

The dates for Poland and Switzerland were entirely canceled, and a planned performance in Marseille was rescheduled after that.

Ye is scheduled to play in the Netherlands next month after the Dutch migration minister affirmed that there were no legal grounds to prohibit his entry, providing some relief amid a difficult tour.