Kanye West’s account removed after promoting hate speech on X

Kanye West’s X account has been deactivated following a wave of backlash over his recent antisemitic remarks on the platform.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, had been active on X (formerly known as Twitter), but as of Monday morning, his page displayed a message reading: “This account doesn’t exist.”

It remains unclear whether West himself deleted the account or if it was removed by the social media network.

Kanye West, 47, had been reinstated on X by Elon Musk in 2023, eight months after he faced suspension for praising Hitler and posting controversial images of a swastika blended with the Star of David.

Despite his reinstatement, Kanye West’s posts continued to draw sharp criticism, including a recent rant on Super Bowl Sunday about images of Taylor Swift, which led to his account receiving a “potentially sensitive content” warning.

His most recent outburst included disturbing antisemitic statements, with West writing, “I’m a Nazi” and “I love Hitler now what b*****s.”

The American Jewish Committee and the Campaign Against Antisemitism both condemned his actions as an “antisemitic rampage,” accusing West of using his platform to spread hate.

Kanye West, in response, tweeted: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.” His exit from the platform follows a series of controversial posts, leading to widespread calls for accountability.

Back in 2024, Kanye West frequently told employees that Jewish people were controlling the family of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, according to a new lawsuit filed in California.

The musician and entrepreneur — now formally known as Ye — faces a litany of legal claims from former employees who accuse him of abusive and sometimes bizarre behavior.

In the latest filing, Murphy Aficionado, who worked for Ye for nine months between 2022 and 2023, said life at his Yeezy brand and Donda Academy school was a “nightmare.”

“During Aficionado’s employment, Ye’s anti-Semitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence,” the suit says.

“Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money.”

Kanye West, 47, was married to socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian for eight years.