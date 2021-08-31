Kanye West’s breaks Apple, Spotify streaming records with ‘Donda’

Kanye West’s highly-anticipated and much-delayed album Donda shattered records upon its release on Sunday. becoming the most-streamed album in 24 hours on Spotify and topping Apple Music charts.

Approximately 32 hours after the album rollout early on Sunday, Spotify confirmed to Variety, “On Sunday, August 29, Kanye West’s Donda broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day so far in 2021.”

The album reportedly raked in almost 100 million streams on its opening day. With this, Ye’s album broke newcomer Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour’s first-day streaming records.

That’s not it – six songs from the album made the top 10 on Spotify’s Top 200 list, with an impressive total of 23 of the album’s 27 songs making up the Top 50!

Donda also shattered Apple Music records, where it managed to top the albums charts in 152 countries over a 24-hour debut period, raking in an estimated 60 million streams!

The chart-breaking first-day performance also made Kanye the most-streamed artist on Apple Music, with 19 tracks taking up the top 20 spots on its Daily Top 100 Global songs chart.

The two-hour, 27 track-long album features a laundry list of special appearances, including from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Lil Baby. read more

The album – which touches on religious themes of redemption along with turmoil in West’s personal life – changed dramatically over the past month during West’s listening sessions held in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Chicago.