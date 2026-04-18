An upcoming concert by Kanye West in Poland has been canceled following mounting criticism over the artist’s past antisemitic remarks and public controversies.

Officials confirmed that the performance, which had been scheduled for June at a major stadium in Chorzów, will no longer take place. The venue’s management cited “formal and legal reasons” for the decision in a public statement.

The cancellation comes after strong opposition from government figures, including Poland’s culture ministry. Critics argued that hosting the artist would be inappropriate given his previous statements, particularly in a country deeply affected by the history of the Holocaust.

In a public response, a senior cultural official described the planned event as “unacceptable,” stressing that artistic freedom should not be used to justify or normalize harmful rhetoric.

The decision adds to a series of recent disruptions to West’s planned performances across Europe. Earlier this month, a scheduled show in France was postponed, while a planned appearance in the United Kingdom was canceled after authorities reportedly denied him entry into the country.

Kanye West has recently attempted to address the backlash. In a public statement earlier this year, he expressed regret for his past comments and said he was committed to personal accountability and change.

Despite the cancellations, the rapper is still expected to perform in several other countries later this year, as his international tour plans move forward amid ongoing scrutiny.