Kapil Dev wants to slap Rishabh Pant, here’s why

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev said he wants to slap batter Rishabh Pant because his actions left the team in tatters.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rishabh Pant suffered several injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median before dawn on Friday when travelling alone from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

His car immediately caught fire. The 25-year-old got rescued by a bus driver and conductor on the highway.

Terrible road accident of Indian cricketer @RishabhPant17… Thank God Rishabh Pant narrowly escapes.. Head injury and leg fracture. pic.twitter.com/0aslG0ehtk — SURENDRA SINGH DASILA (@sdasila) December 30, 2022

The wicketkeeper-batter underwent multiple surgeries. He is being treated at a hospital.

Rishabh Pant will not play the three-match Test series and three T20Is against Australia. His participation in this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India is uncertain.

Kapil Dev – who led India to their first world championship win in 1983 – said he will slap Rishabh Pant when the wicketkeeper recovers.

Read More – Kapil Dev says India’s cricket stars put IPL before country

“I have a lot of love for him,” he said. “I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters.

“I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it.”

The former all-rounder, giving his blessings, said parents have the responsibility to correct them for their mistakes this way.

Getting slapped or slapping a teammate or an opponent player can make you the talk of the town but how low would a person feel if a legend teaches them a lesson this way?

Comments