Here’s how much Kapil Sharma earns from a show

It will temporarily go on hiatus this June.

Indian news agency India Today, quoting sources, reported that the show will be going off-air as the host will be going on an international tour.

“Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up and thus the decision to take a break at this time came in,” the source said. “The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long.

“However, the duration of the break hasn’t been decided as of now.”