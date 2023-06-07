Here’s how much Kapil Sharma earns from a show

“The Kapil Sharma Show” is one of the most popular and entertaining Indian comedy shows. Host Kapil Sharma and his co-star pocket millions thanks to their stardom.
Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur, in a podcast, revealed that Kapil Sharma charges INR5 crore (PKR10.8 to PKR10.9 million) per show.
‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ is widely popular not only in India but in Pakistan as well. Actors, filmmakers and sports personalities appear as guests in the show, where they answer questions about their personal life and professional endeavours.
It will temporarily go on hiatus this June.
Indian news agency India Today, quoting sources, reported that the show will be going off-air as the host will be going on an international tour.
“Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up and thus the decision to take a break at this time came in,” the source said. “The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long.
“However, the duration of the break hasn’t been decided as of now.”