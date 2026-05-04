Kapil Sharma has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan, remembering his influence and legacy during a recent episode of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sharma, one of India’s most prominent comedy stars, took a moment during a special segment featuring fellow comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal to reflect on the impact Amanullah Khan had on stand-up comedy across South Asia.

Recalling a personal interaction, Sharma shared advice he once received from Amanullah Khan about the nature of comedy. “He told me that competition is usually between heroes and heroines,” Sharma said. “But we comedians are doing a noble job. We bring smiles to people’s faces, and that should always be our focus.”

He added that while some comedians may receive louder laughter than others, the ultimate goal remains the same: spreading joy. The message, Sharma noted, has stayed with him throughout his career.

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Amanullah Khan, who passed away in 2020, was widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest comedians. With thousands of live and television performances to his name, he built a massive fan base not only in Pakistan but also across India and beyond. His work in theatre and film further cemented his reputation as a pioneer of stand-up comedy in the region.