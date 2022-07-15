Kapil Sharma to go up & against Sunil Grover once again

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma will be head to head against former protegee Sunil Grover in a comedy competition on the same channel.

Sunil Grover – known for portraying the roles of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Guthi characters in The Kapil Sharma Show – brawled with the host and left the show. He left the show and worked in films and web shows.

He went into cardiac arrest earlier this year. He was treated successfully and is ready to hit the screens again.

An India-based news agency reported he was approached to play a role in India’s Laughter Champions, of which Kapil Sharma is part.

The Kapil Sharma Show has not been on the air for a couple of months as the host and his squad are touring the United States. The production is expected to resume following the return and it will feature more stars.

They have put their differences aside. They expressed the possibility of working together on projects as well.

“There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will work together,” Sunil Grover said as quoted in the report.

Kapil Sharma said he has learned a lot from his fellow celebrity and would join hands with him to battle for TRPs through a new comedy show.

