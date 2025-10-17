Kapil Sharma's Canada restaurant attacked for third time in four months

Kapil Sharma’s Canada restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident for the third time in four months.

On Thursday, October 16, Kap’s Café – the Surrey-based restaurant owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma – was attacked, just weeks after reopening following previous attacks this summer.

According to Surrey Police Service (SPS), the shooting took place early in the morning outside the cafe located at 120 Street, 85 Avenue.

“SPS Frontline members located a business that had been damaged by numerous bullets. It was also quickly determined that there were staff on site at the time of the shooting but fortunately nobody was injured,” the Surrey Police said in a statement.

Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s operations, reportedly claimed credit for the attack on social media.

In a shaky video shot from inside a vehicle, a man could be seen sticking his arm out the window and firing multiple shots from a handgun.

“We had called the target… but he didn’t hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn’t hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai,” a voice said in the clip.

The post reportedly stated, “I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public.”

This is the third time since July that Kapil Sharma’s restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident. The first attack took place on July 10 while the second attack was on August 8.