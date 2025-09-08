Chief Secretary directs PDMA to remain in field along with dewatering machinery, pumps during rains in Karachi

Karachi: Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah on Monday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain in the field along with dewatering machinery and pumps during the torrential rains in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Chief Secretary presided over a meeting in the wake of the lashing of heavy downpours in the city today and onwards.

The meeting decided that approval for traffic diversion and blocking of roads will be sought from the Mayor of Karachi.

Asif Hyder Shah instructed the traffic police to provide timely updates of traffic to the citizens, while he also ordered the district administration, Rescue 1122 and police officers to ensure their presence in the field.

The Chief Secretary instructed the PDMA to remain present in the field with dewatering machinery and pumps.

He also directed all town chairmen to ensure drainage of rainwater from inner streets during the showers.

Director General (DG) PDMA Salman Shah apprised the huddle that the authority has installed as many as 16 dewatering pumps in various areas of the metropolis.

On the occasion, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab directed the administration to clear the nullahs from rainwater inundation and chowking points in the city.

He also instructed the administration to install dewatering pumps on the main arteries of the city.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary local bodies, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) traffic, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic, DG PDMA Salman Shah and other high officials were in attendance during the meeting.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the ongoing spell of Karachi weather is expected to continue until September 10, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 9 and 10.

Karachi residents are advised to stay alert as the city braces for more showers in the coming days.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from this evening to 09th September with occasional gaps.

Tharparker’s Nagarparkar yesterday received 80mm rainfall, while Mithi 51mm, Kaloi received 30mm and Diplo and Chhore 29mm rainfall each.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thar Parker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, Met Office cautioned. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab.