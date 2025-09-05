Mobile signals to be blocked, pillion riding banned in Karachi on 12 Rabi ul Awal

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho has written a letter to the Sindh Home Department requesting temporary suspension of mobile signals in specific areas of Karachi during on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal processions, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Javed Alam Odho said that signals would only be blocked on the main procession routes and not across the entire city. He clarified that mobile services in Karachi will not be shut down permanently and restrictions will be limited to designated locations for security purposes.

As per request, mobile signals will remain completely suspended at 23 points across East, West and South zones of Karachi. The central procession, which begins from Tower and ends at Nishtar Park, will also have restricted coverage along its route.

The AIG added that the step is necessary to ensure safety during the religious gatherings, but care will be taken to minimise inconvenience for citizens. He further said that a ban on pillion riding has also been imposed in Karachi today and tomorrow to maintain law and order.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

12 Rabi ul Awal, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W), is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). It holds deep religious and spiritual importance for Muslims across the world.

On this day, mosques, homes, and streets are decorated with lights, while believers take part in processions, mehfil-e-naat, recitation of Durood-o-Salaam, and special prayers.

In Pakistan, including cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, the day is marked with great devotion, public gatherings, and charity for the needy. Scholars deliver speeches highlighting the life, teachings, and message of the Prophet (S.A.W), reminding people of the values of peace, kindness, and compassion.

Also Read: Two-day holiday announced in Sindh

Earlier, the Sindh government announced a two-day holiday on the occasion of the 1500th celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

The Sindh government has announced holidays on September 5 and 6, Friday and Saturday. While it is a coincidence this year, the nation will celebrate Defence Day with the celebrations of Jasn-e-Eid Milad un Nabi.

All the government provincial offices, independent institutions, corporations and educational institutions will remain closed.