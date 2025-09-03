Two-day holiday announced in Sindh

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced a two-day holiday on the occasion of the 1500th celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The Sindh government has announced holidays on September 5 and 6, Friday and Saturday. While it is a coincidence this year, the nation will celebrate Defence Day with the celebrations of Jasn-e-Eid Milad un Nabi.

All the government provincial offices, independent institutions, corporations and educational institutions will remain closed.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has issued a notification for the holidays.

According to the notification, all the offices of local bodies’ institutions will also remain closed, including the town chairman’s, local councils’ offices.

However, as per the notification, the government officers, employees deputed on flood duties, emergency and mandatory services will continue their work.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government has already announced a single-day holiday on 12 Rabi Ul Awal, September 6, on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on Tuesday.

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Division.

All government offices, educational institutions, and most private organisations will remain closed on Saturday.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is the Islamic festival that commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is observed on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal by many Muslims around the world.

The day is marked with religious gatherings, prayers, sermons, and recitations of the Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) life and teachings, emphasizing his message of peace, compassion, and guidance for humanity.

It is considered a time for reflection, spiritual renewal, and community celebration.

The government’s decision aims to allow citizens to commemorate this significant religious occasion with due respect and participation in related events and activities nationwide.