Karachi: 18 dacoits openly rob people at Karimabad tea shops

KARACHI: A robbery incident has been reported from Karachi’s Karimabad area, where over a dozen armed robbers targeted a local tea shop and robbed citizens, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, more than a dozen robbers on nine motorcycles conducted a daring robbery near Meena Bazar in which the bandits took several mobile phones and cash from multiple citizens.

During the incident, the robbers managed to steal a significant amount of cash, including approximately Rs 500,000 from one individual, Rs 24,000 from another, and a motorcycle from a third victim.

The sight of nine motorcycles with armed robbers prompted many patrons to flee in panic. One of the individuals affected by the robbery recounted that more than a hundred patrons were present at the tea house during the heist. The robbers had concealed their identities with masks.

On the other hand the police officials – confirmed the incident – and said that the police party is actively collecting details and initiated the search for the suspects involved in the robbery.