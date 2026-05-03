Karachi: 19 onboard rescued after boat capsizes at Khuddi Creek

KARACHI: Nineteen fishermen onboard a fishing boat drowned when the boat capsized at Khuddi Creek on Sindh coast in the Arabian Sea, an official of a fishermen’s body said on Sunday.

After the boat incident in the open sea, divers initiated a search operation for the fishermen in the boat. All fishermen on board rescued by the divers, fishermen’s leader Younus Khaskheli said on Sunday. “Three fishermen have sustained injuries in the incident”, he said.

“Rescued fishermen are being brought to land in another boat,” he added.

Khuddi Creek is a tidal creek located in Sindh’s coastal area. It is situated near the areas of Chhannara and Khar Gap. The creek is also known as Waddi Khuddi Creek and is part of the broader Indus River Delta region, which is significant for its ecological and geographical diversity.