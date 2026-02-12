Karachi: 4 Dead, Multiple Injured in Separate Shootings

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and five others injured in four separate firing incidents in different parts of Karachi on Wednesday night, police sources told ARY News.

Double Homicide in Memon Goth

In the Memon Goth neighborhood, two men were shot dead and a woman was injured. According to police, both deceased victims sustained fatal head wounds. The injured woman was discovered at the scene—a bushy area near a private housing society off the Super Highway.

In her initial statement, the survivor claimed two unidentified men opened fire before fleeing. Investigators recovered several 9mm pistol shells and empty alcohol bottles from the site. A motive has yet to be determined.

Family Dispute in Shereen Jinnah Colony

In a separate incident in Shereen Jinnah Colony, an uncle allegedly shot and killed his two nephews over a long-standing financial dispute. The violence erupted after a jirga (tribal council) failed to resolve the matter.

Police arrested the suspect following a scuffle that escalated into gunfire. The deceased were identified as Kamran and Sartaj.

Robbery Resistance and Other Incidents In Orangi Town

A youth named Huzaifa was left in critical condition after being shot in the stomach while resisting a robbery. A nearby crowd intercepted the fleeing robbers, subjected them to a “mob justice” beating, and later handed them over to the police.

Additionally, three people were reported injured in a firing incident in Delhi Colony. Investigations into all four incidents are ongoing.