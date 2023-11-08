Karachi: 4,369 bikes, 2,446 mobiles snatched in October – CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in October 2023 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 4,396 motorbikes were stolen in October, while 817 two-wheelers were snatched at gunpoint.

The CPLC report further said, 182 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 25 vehicles were snatched at gunpoint.

The CPLC said 54 snatched or stolen vehicles and 265 motorbikes were recovered. The cases of kidnapping for ransom and extortion witnessed a surge in Karachi in October as 13 cases were reported during the month.

The 9,464 citizens were deprived of their cellphones during the first four months of 2023, out of which only 161 were recovered.

A single bank dacoity was reported in October 2023.

Earlier, private security guards posted at a branch of a bank in Karachi’s SITE area stole five million rupees from its cash vault in the night.

According to police, at least two security guards along with some of their accomplices had broken into the bank late night and stole at least Rs 5.1 million from its cash vault.