Karachi: 56 people lost their lives in February, says CPLC report

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Monday released a report on street crimes committed in February 2024 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 916 bikes were snatched and 4221 were stolen from the citizens in February. The police only managed to recover 181 two-wheelers.

The CPLC report further said, overall 171 vehicles were snatched at gunpoint or stolen from the port city in the second month of 2024. The report further said, the cops recovered 29 vehicles of 171.

The 1,989 citizens were deprived of their cellphones in February, while 13 of them were recovered and handed over to their owners, the report said.

Furthermore, 11 cases of extortion were reported in the said period, while no bank robbery was reported.

As many as 56 citizens lost their lives in firing and other incidents of resisting robberies in Karachi.

Earlier, private security guards posted at a branch of a bank in Karachi’s SITE area stole five million rupees from its cash vault in the night.

According to police, at least two security guards along with some of their accomplices had broken into the bank late night and stole at least Rs 5.1 million from its cash vault.