Karachi: 8-month-old baby dies after being hit by vehicle

KARACHI: An eight-month-old baby on Saturday died after being hit by a vehicle while playing outside the house, located in Karachi’s Landhi area, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said the vehicle’s driver shifted the eight-month-old baby – identified as Wali Muhammad – to the hospital and fled away.

Giving details of the incident, the police said the eight-month-old baby was playing outside his residence in Landhi No.1 along with his maternal grandmother.

“The infant got off her grandmother’s lap and came on the street while trying to walk,” they said. Unfortunately, the police said, a vehicle passing through the street ran over the eight-month-old.

The vehicle’s driver – identified as Owais – shifted the infant to hospital and fled, the police added.