Heavy vehicle claims two more lives in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed when a truck collided with a motorcycle in Karachi’s Bhens Colony as road accidents continue claiming valuable lives in the city, ARY News reported, citing police.

The devastating accident occurred on Road Number 10 in Bhains Colony, Karachi, when a truck allegedly hit he motorcycle, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving one person severely injured.

According to police, the incident resulted in the instantaneous death of two people on the bike. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the authorities to take control of the situation.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.