Karachi: Accidents claim lives of five motorbike riders in single night

KARACHI: Five motorcyclists killed by reckless drivers in various fatal accidents in different areas of Karachi last night.

A speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in the night.

“Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup,” DIG South district Asad Raza said. “Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company,” police official said.

“Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi has been grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi,” police said.

In another fatal incidents a car hit a motorbike rider near Baldia-2 area killing him on the spot.

In Qayyum Abad locality of the city another reckless driving incident a car hit and killed a motorcyclist at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

A high-speed car hit a motorbike at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal killing the rider on the spot while injuring a woman with him.

A motorcyclist killed and another injured in the fifth fatal accident in the night caused by reckless driving occurred near Teen Talwar Chowrangi of the city.

The car driver has been arrested.