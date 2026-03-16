Karachi Administration Intensifies Crackdown Against Milk Adulteration

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has intensified its campaign against milk adulteration, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi presided over a meeting where Deputy Commissioners (DCs) provided briefings on the ongoing crackdown.

According to the report, 43 samples from various milk sellers were tested, 17 of which were found to be adulterated.

Specific findings revealed six adulterated samples in Keamari, two in Korangi, one in District South, and eight in District West.

The DCs confirmed that legal action has been initiated across all districts. Total fines amounting to Rs 159,000 were imposed on those selling tainted milk.

During the meeting, Commissioner Naqvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, directing officials to take strict legal action against offenders without any concessions.

Earlier, the city administration had decided to launch a crackdown on the sale of adulterated milk in collaboration with the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi with deputy commissioners and SFA officials.

Various officials presented their findings on milk quality complaints, revealing that samples from different districts were found to be adulterated. The meeting emphasised prioritising efforts to curb the sale of milk violating health standards.

It was decided that deputy commissioners of Malir, East, and Keamari districts will launch a campaign with the food authority to check milk quality, establish testing laboratories, and deploy active food safety teams. These teams will test for water adulteration and harmful substances like detergent, urea, and formalin.

The commissioner directed the DCs to form special mobile teams for checks and set up pickets.

The meeting also reviewed complaints about the sale of unhealthy milk in Lea Market, directing the South DC to take priority measures to prevent this. It was decided to establish a laboratory for regular milk quality checks in Lea Market.