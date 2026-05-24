Karachi: Administration launches crackdown on illegal cattle markets

KARACHI: The city administration has launched a crackdown against illegal cattle markets mushrooming across the metropolis on the instructions of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Local officials have made scores of arrests and registered cases against the people responsible for illegal animal sale points ahead of the Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

An illegal cattle market was removed from Shah Faisal Colony and a man was arrested, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem in a raid removed a cattle market at Piyala Hotel. The DC said that the responsible people being taken to task and personnel have been deployed at Piyala Hotel to curb animals’ trading at the place. “The cattle market also removed twice from the point earlier,” deputy commissioner said.

DC Korangi Masood Bhutto has stated that various illegal cattle markets at Makhdoom Society A-3 subdivision Korangi and in Korangi number 5 near the bridge have been removed. “The animal markets at Nasir Jump, New Town police station, 16000 road Chakra Goth, Punjab Ground Shah Faisal and Reta Plot”.

DC Keamari Ameer Afzal Awaisi has said that illegal cattle markets have been removed from the Mauripur truck stand. “The animal markets were causing hurdles in the traffic to and from Hawkes Bay,” official said.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that the illegal cattle were causing sanitary problems and hardships to citizens due to the traffic pressure. The district administrations have launched crackdown against animal markets with the assistance from police, commissioner said.